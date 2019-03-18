Tigers' Dustin Peterson: Shipped to minors
The Tigers optioned Peterson to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
With a .306 average, one home run and nine RBI 18 Grapefruit League appearances, Peterson was one of the Tigers' standout performers this spring. Alas, it wasn't enough for the 24-year-old to crack his first Opening Day roster. He'll likely get the call back to Detroit at some point this season but won't be in line for regular at-bats unless the options ahead of him on the organization outfield depth chart miss extended time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...