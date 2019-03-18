The Tigers optioned Peterson to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

With a .306 average, one home run and nine RBI 18 Grapefruit League appearances, Peterson was one of the Tigers' standout performers this spring. Alas, it wasn't enough for the 24-year-old to crack his first Opening Day roster. He'll likely get the call back to Detroit at some point this season but won't be in line for regular at-bats unless the options ahead of him on the organization outfield depth chart miss extended time.

