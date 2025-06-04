The Tigers optioned Smith to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the Tigers' 26-man active roster for Sawyer Gipson-Long (elbow/hip), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the White Sox. After getting his first big-league call-up last Friday, Smith made two appearances out of the bullpen and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over three innings without striking out a batter.