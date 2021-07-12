The Tigers have selected Smith with the 74th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Smith emerged as Alabama's ace during his junior season, posting a 3.84 ERA and 113:14 K:BB across 98.1 innings. The 6-foot-2 right-hander benefited from a bump in velocity in 2021 and leaned on a tilting mid-80s slider to induce most of his swings and misses. While moving from the bullpen into the rotation this season, Smith packed on 30 pounds, and he still has room to add more weight to his 180-pound frame, which would burnish his long-term outlook.