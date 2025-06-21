The Tigers optioned Smith to Triple-A Toledo and recalled him Friday.

Smith served as Detroit's 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader versus Pittsburgh, appearing in relief and tossing two scoreless innings in the Tigers' 9-2 win in the first game of the day. Though he had been expected to be returned to Toledo following the twin bill, Smith will instead stick around with Detroit after Keider Montero was optioned to Triple-A on Friday.