The Tigers optioned Smith to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The move makes room on the Tigers' 26-man roster for Sawyer Gipson-Long (elbow/hip), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Smith was promoted from Triple-A to the majors this past Friday, and across two outings he allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over three innings without striking out a batter.