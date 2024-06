The Tigers recalled Lucas from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lucas will join the big-league club for the first time since being claimed off waivers by Detroit on May 18. He made three appearances with the Athletics before being DFA'd and allowed seven runs (six earned) across 3.2 innings. He also struggled at Toledo, accumulating a 6.14 ERA across 14.2 innings.