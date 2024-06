The Tigers recalled Lucas from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lucas will join the big-league club for the first time since being claimed off waivers by Detroit on May 18. He made three appearances with the Athletics before being moved off the 40-man roster, allowing seven runs (six earned) across 3.2 innings. He also struggled at Toledo, accumulating a 6.14 ERA across 14.2 innings.