Lucas was claimed off waivers by the Tigers and optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

Lucas was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Thursday and he'll now join the Tigers organization. The left-hander appeared in three contests with Oakland, surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 3.2 innings. He'll look to impress with Toledo in order to earn a shot with Detroit's major-league roster down the road.