The Tigers re-signed Leonard to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Leonard was non-tendered last month but is now back in the Detroit organization as a non-roster invitee. The 24-year-old slashed .263/.326/.455 with 10 home runs during an injury-shortened 2024 campaign for Triple-A Toledo and is likely headed back there to start 2025.