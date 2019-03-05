The Tigers optioned Jimenez to Double-A Erie on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Along with Jimenez, fellow pitchers Casey Mize and Eduardo Paredes were assigned to minor-league camp, reducing the team's big-league contingent to 56 men. Jimenez was never viewed as a serious candidate for an Opening Day roster spot after pitching exclusively at High-A Lakeland last season. He turned in a 3.42 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 50 innings, all in relief.

