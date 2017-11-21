Tigers' Eduardo Jimenez: Placed on 40-man roster
Jimenez was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster and will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
Jimenez built an outstanding 1.05 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 21 games (34.1 innings) at Low-A West Michigan before being promoted to High-A Lakeland. Unfortunately, his success didn't carry over to Lakeland, as he threw for a 4.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 13 games (16.1 innings). He combined to strike out 60 batters at the two locations, so Jimenez does carry some upside. However, the 22-year-old has a ways to go before earning a shot in the Show.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....