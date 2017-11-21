Tigers' Eduardo Jimenez: Placed on 40-man roster

Jimenez was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster and will be protected from the Rule 5 draft.

Jimenez built an outstanding 1.05 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 21 games (34.1 innings) at Low-A West Michigan before being promoted to High-A Lakeland. Unfortunately, his success didn't carry over to Lakeland, as he threw for a 4.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 13 games (16.1 innings). He combined to strike out 60 batters at the two locations, so Jimenez does carry some upside. However, the 22-year-old has a ways to go before earning a shot in the Show.