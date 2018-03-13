The Tigers optioned Jimenez to High-A Lakeland on Tuesday.

Detroit opted to protect Jimenez, a 22-year-old reliever, from the Rule 5 draft and added him to their 40-man roster over the winter after he put up a 2.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60 strikeouts across two levels in 2017. Since most of Jimenez's best work came at Low-A West Michigan, he'll open the 2018 campaign in the Florida State League, where he saw his performance dip a bit following a midseason promotion.