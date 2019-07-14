Tigers' Eduardo Jimenez: Sent to Triple-A
Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Saturday's loss to the Royals.
Jimenez was recalled July 6 by the Tigers and allowed one in two appearances during his brief stint in the majors. The 24-year-old returns to Toledo, where he has a 2.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB over 37 innings this season.
