Tigers' Eduardo Paredes: Heads to minors camp
The Tigers assigned Paredes to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
A non-roster invitee this spring, Paredes' move back to the minors a few weeks before the end of camp suggests he wasn't viewed as a serious contender for the Opening Day roster. He'll likely open the season in the Triple-A Toledo bullpen.
