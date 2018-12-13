Tigers' Eduardo Paredes: Signs with Tigers
Paredes agreed to a minor-league deal with Detroit on Thursday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The right-hander's contract also included an invite to the Tigers' big-league spring training. The 23-year-old spent most of the 2018 season at the Triple-A level, though he appeared in 32 games out of the bullpen for the Angels over the past two years. During those outings, he's logged a 5.53 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.
