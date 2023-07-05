The Tigers reinstated Rodriguez (finger) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Athletics at Comerica Park, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Reliever Garrett Hill was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Rodriguez, who will be making his first start for the big club since May 28 after missing the past five weeks due to a left index finger pulley rupture. Prior to being activated, Rodriguez made a rehab start last Thursday at Triple-A Toledo and tossed 58 pitches over 4.1 scoreless frames, so he could be in store for a light workload restriction Wednesday as he re-enters the big-league rotation.