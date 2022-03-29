Rodriguez allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits across five innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He walked one and struck out three.

This was Rodriguez's least effective start this spring, as he had allowed a total of just two earned runs across seven innings in his previous two outings. The lefty is still looking solid in camp with a 3.75 ERA and should slot in as the Tigers' ace this season. Working in a pitcher-friendly home ballpark, Rodriguez could be poised for good results in his first season with Detroit.