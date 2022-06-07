Rodriguez (ribs) will report to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday for a rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The left-hander has already been on the injured list for more than the 15-day minimum, and he's now entering the final stage of his rehab program. Rodriguez may only need one start in the minors before rejoining the active roster, so he could be back in Detroit's starting rotation next week if Thursday's starts with Toledo goes well.