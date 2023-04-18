Rodriguez (1-0) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, scattering four hits over eight scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw was dominant, firing 72 of 99 pitches for strikes and not letting a Cleveland runner even get past first base until the eighth inning. Rodriguez has now delivered back-to-back quality starts after stumbling out of the gate to begin the season, and he'll take a 3.00 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 24 innings into his next outing, likely to come early next week in Milwaukee.