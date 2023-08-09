Rodriguez (8-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing four hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings against the Twins. He struck out five.

Rodriguez's now delivered quality starts in three of his last four outings, going 4-0 with a 3.03 ERA in that span, though Tuesday's start was his best since returning from the IL in early July. Overall, Rodriguez sports a 2.75 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 101:25 K:BB across 15 starts (91.1 innings) this season. He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Red Sox this weekend in his next outing.