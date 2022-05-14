Rodriguez (1-2) picked up the win in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Orioles, allowing five hits and four walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

It wasn't the southpaw's sharpest effort, but Rodriguez tossed 72 of 104 pitches for strikes despite the elevated walk total and all of Detroit's hits off him were singles. The 29-year-old has delivered quality starts in four of his last five outings, leading to a 3.72 ERA and 1.19 WHIP on the season, but his 21.0 strikeout rate and 9.3 walk rate would both be the worst marks of his career if they don't improve.