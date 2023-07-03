Rodriguez (finger) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

After returning Matt Manning from the 60-day IL last week, the Tigers will get two more reinforcements to the rotation in the final week before the All-Star break. Tarik Skubal (elbow) will return from the 60-day IL to start Tuesday's series opener, while Rodriguez returns from a five-week absence to take the hill Wednesday. Before being shelved with a ruptured pulley in his left index finger, Rodriguez had been putting together a Cy Young Award-worthy campaign, cobbling together a 2.13 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 67:16 K:BB in 67.2 innings through his first 11 starts. The veteran southpaw looked sharp in his lone minor-league rehab start last Thursday with Triple-A Toledo, striking out four over 4.1 scoreless frames while scattering three hits and one walk.