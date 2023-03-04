Rodriguez tossed three scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

Rodriguez has now tossed five innings across two starts this spring without allowing a run. The lefty only made 17 starts for the Tigers in 2022 as he missed a big chunk of time due to personal reasons, and he recorded a 4.05 ERA across 91 innings. If he has a strong spring and can carry that into the regular season, Rodriguez could be in line for a much improved second year in Detroit.