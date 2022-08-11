Rodriguez (personal) struck out five over three innings in his rehab start Saturday for Single-A Lakeland, giving up an earned run on three hits and one walk.

The start with Lakeland was Rodriguez's first at any level since early June, when he was rehabbing a rib injury before he went on personal leave for nearly two months. Though he's fully healthy at this point, Rodriguez will need more time to build up after the extended absence before the Tigers reinstate him from the restricted list. According to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, manager A.J. Hinch said that Rodriguez is expected to make his second rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Toledo. He'll likely make at least two starts with Toledo before slotting back into Detroit's rotation in the latter half of August.