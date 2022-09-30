Rodriguez (5-5) tossed 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Royals. He allowed five hits and four walks, while striking out three.

The four walks were a bit high, but it was otherwise a stellar outing for Rodriguez. The lefty has now registered three straight quality starts, with wins in two of those games. Rodriguez was out due to personal reasons for about two and half months, so he's only made 16 starts to date in his first season with the Tigers. He could be primed for a strong 2023 campaign if he makes 30 or more starts, which he did in his last two seasons before this year. Rodriguez is lined up to make one final 2022 start Tuesday against the Mariners.