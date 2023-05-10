Rodriguez (4-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a 5-0 victory over the Guardians. He struck out eight.

It's the third consecutive win for Rodriguez as he extended his scoreless inning streak to 17.2 innings. The 30-year-old left-hander has been excellent after two mediocre outings to start the year, allowing just two earned runs over his last six starts (41.2 innings). His ERA is down to 1.57 -- third among qualified pitchers -- with a 0.78 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB. Rodriguez has emerged as one of fantasy baseball's biggest surprises so far this season.