Rodriguez (11-7) allowed three runs on four hits across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Yankees. He walked four and struck out four.

Rodriguez matched his season high with four walks, but he was otherwise effective against New York to earn his second straight win and 11th of the year. The lefty had 13 or more wins in each of his last three seasons in Boston, but he fell back to just five victories in his first campaign with the Tigers last year as he missed significant time due to personal reasons. Rodriguez will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start, which is slated for Wednesday against the Reds.