Rodriguez (5-5) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-4 victory over the Mariners. He struck out seven.

Rodriguez rebounded after losing three of his previous four starts. The former Red Sock still has good numbers despite some recent bumps in the road, posting career lows in ERA (2.70) and WHIP (1.00) so far. His next start is tentatively slated to be against the Royals on Wednesday.