Rodriguez (4-5) picked up the win Friday against the White Sox, giving up three runs on eight hits across six innings. He struck out three batters and walked one.

While the outing was good for both a win and a quality start, it can hardly be considered a dominating outing. The lefty allowed one run on a Jose Abreu single in the third inning and two more on an AJ Pollock homer in the sixth. Rodriguez is in line to face the Royals at home and the Mariners on the road to close out the year.