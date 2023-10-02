Rodriguez (13-9) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over seven innings in a 5-2 win over Cleveland. He struck out five.

Rodriguez managed to go seven innings for a second start in a row, picking apart the Guardians lineup to close out the season on a high note. The southpaw put up a 3.89 ERA across 81 innings after returning in July from a finger injury, which may have factored into his decline from the 2.64 ERA he managed in 71.2 innings during the first half of the season. Rodriguez finished the campaign with a solid 3.30 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 152.2 innings with 143 strikeouts.