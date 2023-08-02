Rodriguez (7-5) allowed two runs on seven hits across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates. He had one walk and five strikeouts.

A day after vetoing a potential trade to the Dodgers, Rodriguez looked sharp for the Tigers. The lefty now has a strong 2.96 ERA this season, and with the ability to opt out of his five-year, $77 million contract in the offseason, he could be angling for free agency and another big payday. For now, Rodriguez remains in Detroit, and he'll look to build some momentum in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively set for Tuesday against the Twins.