Rodriguez was removed from Wednesday's start against the Rays in the bottom of the first inning due to an apparent injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Rodriguez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout in one-third of an inning before he exited with a trainer. He displayed decreased velocity prior to his removal and threw just 11 of his 23 pitches for strikes. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and it's unknown whether the southpaw will be able to make his next turn through the rotation. If healthy, Rodriguez tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Minnesota on Monday.