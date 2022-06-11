Rodriguez (ribs) will likely make another rehab start, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez had a chance to be activated early next week, but it appears he will pitch once more in the minors before being brought back by the Tigers. Barring any setbacks, he is on track to take the ball for the big club sometime next weekend.
