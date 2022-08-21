Rodriguez (2-3) earned the victory Sunday over the Angels, striking out five in five scoreless innings while allowing four hits and three walks.

Rodriguez (personal) made his first start since May 18 after dealing with a rib injury and a personal issue over the last three months. Three times Sunday the lefty had two runners on and one out; in each case, he worked his way out of trouble. He tossed 78 pitches - 45 strikes - and may have a pitch limit as he works his way back to full strength. The 29-year-old has a 3.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB in 44 innings across nine starts this year. His next start will likely be at the end of next week in Texas.