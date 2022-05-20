Rodriguez got good news from an MRI on Friday, as the test showed no damage to his oblique, but he's still expected to hit the injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rodriguez left his start Wednesday against the Rays in the first inning with an injury which was originally called side discomfort. While he's apparently avoided a particularly serious injury, he'll still miss at least two turns in the rotation and won't be back until early June. With Matt Manning (shoulder), Casey Mize (elbow), Tyler Alexander (elbow) and Michael Pineda (finger) all on the shelf as well, the Tigers will have to dig deep into their depth options for at least the next couple weeks.