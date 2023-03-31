Rodriguez (0-1) allowed three runs on three hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays. He walked two and struck out five.

Rodriguez pitched decently but he was outdueled by Shane McClanahan in a 4-0 defeat for the Tigers. This may be an issue all year for the lefty, as Detroit is expected to have a fairly weak offensive attack. Rodriguez still may post solid ratios and rack up strikeouts, though he could struggle to earn many wins. He's lined up to make his second start Wednesday against a tough Houston squad.