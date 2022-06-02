Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Rodriguez (rib cage) will begin a rehab assignment soon, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez resumed playing catch one week ago without issue, and he looks like he could be cleared for a bullpen session in the coming days. If all goes well once Rodriguez gets back on a mound and faces hitters, he could be sent out on a rehab assignment as soon as next week. Since he's been sidelined for approximately two weeks due to a sprain on the left side of his rib cage, Rodriguez will likely need only one start in the minors before he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list.