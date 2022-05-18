Manager A.J. Hinch said that Rodriguez will likely be headed to the 15-day injured list after exiting his start in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Rays with left side discomfort, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Detroit may wait until after Thursday's off day to make the transaction official, but initial evaluations of Rodriguez's injury didn't provide much optimism about him being ready to go the next time his turn comes up in the rotation. The lefty is scheduled to undergo an MRI later Wednesday or Thursday, which should shed more light on the extent of the injury and reveal whether he's potentially dealing with an oblique strain. Rodriguez was pulled with one out in the first inning of his start Wednesday after showing diminished velocity while pumping in only 11 of his 23 pitches for strikes and allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks.