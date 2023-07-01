The Tigers are planning on having Rodriguez (finger) start Wednesday against Oakland, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Rodriguez has been on the injured list since May 30 with a left index finger pulley rupture and began throwing June 6. He made a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, throwing 4.1 scoreless innings while giving up three hits and striking out four batters. The 30-year-old lefty has been spectacular this season with a 2.13 ERA and 0.98 WHIP across 67.2 innings and is set to face one of baseball's worst offenses in his return.