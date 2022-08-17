The Tigers plan to reinstate Rodriguez (personal) from the restricted list and have him start Sunday's game against the Angels, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Rodriguez will be rejoining the Tigers to make his first start since May 18, after his two-plus-month-stint on the restricted list was proceeded by a month-long stay on the 15-day injured list with a left rib cage sprain. He's been fully recovered from the injury for a while now, and after returning from personal leave Aug. 6 to begin his rehab assignment, Rodriguez has looked as dominant against minor-league hitters as could be expected. He ended the minor-league assignment on a high note Tuesday, when he struck out 11 over six innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Toledo. He tossed 72 pitches in that outing and shouldn't face any major workload restrictions when he slots back into the Detroit rotation Sunday.