Rodriguez tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five.

Rodriguez still has not allowed an earned run this spring across 13 innings and he's struck out 15. The lefty had an underwhelming first season in Detroit last year, as he missed significant time due to personal reasons and finished with a 4.05 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 91 innings. Rodriguez should again lead the staff in 2023, and if he can carry over some of his spring success, he could be primed for much better production from a fantasy standpoint.