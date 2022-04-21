Rodriguez allowed three runs across six innings but did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees. He gave up four hits and a walk while striking out five.

Rodriguez pitched reasonably well against a stout New York lineup, and though he's still looking for his first win of the season, he does now have his first quality start in Detroit. The lefty has been tested so far with outings against the White Sox, Red Sox and Yankees, so his 5.27 ERA could start to come down as he gets some easier matchups. His next projected start Tuesday against the Twins qualifies, as Minnesota's lineup has struggled in the early going.