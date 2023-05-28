Rodriguez allowed one run on five hits across six innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 10-inning win over the White Sox. He walked two and struck out six.

Rodriguez pitched well and left the game in line for the win with the Tigers up 4-1, but the White Sox scored four times in the seventh inning to saddle him with a no-decision. The lefty still took a step forward after allowing six earned runs across 10 total innings in his last two starts. Rodriguez lowered his ERA to a stellar 2.13 and will look to build on this strong outing his next time out, which will likely come next weekend against this same Chicago squad.