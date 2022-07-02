Rodriguez (personal) remains without any sort of return timetable, with the Tigers electing to respect his privacy rather than give further information on his absence, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was on the verge of returning from a rib injury in mid-June but had to leave the team due to a personal issue, the nature of which still hasn't been specified by the Tigers. Manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Rodriguez is back at his home in Florida with his children but didn't provide any information on his expected return date.