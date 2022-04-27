Rodriguez allowed three runs on four hits across six innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. He walked two and struck out six.

Rodriguez was mostly good in this one, with a two-run home run by Max Kepler in the fourth inning probably the pitch he'd most want back. It was still an encouraging outing for the lefty, who has now logged consecutive quality starts to lower his season ERA to 5.03. Rodriguez will look to keep pitching well and pick up his first win with the Tigers in his next scheduled start Sunday against the potent Dodgers.