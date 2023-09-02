Rodriguez (10-7) allowed one run on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over the White Sox.

The White Sox scratched across a run in the third inning but couldn't get much going against Rodriguez otherwise. Since the All-Star break, he's gone 6-2 with a 3.76 ERA across 52.2 frames. He still owns a strong 3.11 ERA through 21 starts this season. Rodriguez is currently projected for a road matchup with the Yankees next week.