Rodriguez allowed three runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out seven in six innings in a 7-6 extra-inning loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Seattle. He did not factor into the decision.

Rodriguez ran into trouble in the third inning as Curt Casali and Mitch Haniger each put balls into the seat, resulting in three runs being scored. Rodriguez otherwise held the Mariners in check and induced two groundball double plays. It was his fourth straight start of at least six innings. He ends his first year in Detroit with a 4.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 72:34 K:BB in 91 innings across 17 starts.