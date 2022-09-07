Rodriguez tossed seven innings, giving up three runs on five hits while striking out four in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Angels. He did not factor into the decision.

Rodriguez gave up three solo homers in the first two innings before pitching five scoreless frames to end his outing. The left-hander was taken off the hook for a loss when the Tigers scored a run in the top of the eighth, evening the score at 3-3. He has now produced three strong efforts in three of his four starts since returning to the team Aug. 19 after an extended absence due to a personal matter, producing a 3.69 ERA over 22 innings. Rodriguez now owns a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 61 frames in 12 outings this season.