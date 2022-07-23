Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.