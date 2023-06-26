Rodriguez (finger) will make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Toledo, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
After everything went well during his live batting practice session Saturday, Rodriguez will now officially move onto beginning a rehab assignment. The 30-year-old lefty has been out for nearly a month, so it's possible the Tigers keep him in the minors for more than one rehab start.
